Guinea 1707 "First draped bust". Post-Union. Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, Anne)

- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1707
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1707 "First draped bust". Post-Union. Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 1710 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 13,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.
