Guinea 1707 "First draped bust". Post-Union. Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1707 "First draped bust". Post-Union. Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 1710 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 13,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.

