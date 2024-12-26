flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1707 "First draped bust". Post-Union. Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, Anne)

Variety: Post-Union. Elephant and castle

Obverse Guinea 1707 "First draped bust" Post-Union Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Guinea 1707 "First draped bust" Post-Union Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1707
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1707 "First draped bust". Post-Union. Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 1710 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 13,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Postiljonen AB (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
United Kingdom Guinea 1707 "First draped bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
14470 $
Price in auction currency 13000 CHF
United Kingdom Guinea 1707 "First draped bust" at auction Postiljonen AB - September 26, 2019
Seller Postiljonen AB
Date September 26, 2019
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1707 "First draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Anne Coins of United Kingdom in 1707 All English coins English gold coins English coins Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Dec 28, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Dec 28, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access