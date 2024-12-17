United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1707 "Third draped bust". Post-Union (United Kingdom, Anne)
Variety: Post-Union
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6,02 g
- Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1707
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1707 "Third draped bust". Post-Union. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 29626 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,528. Bidding took place January 3, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
952 $
Price in auction currency 750 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
1320 $
Price in auction currency 1320 USD
Seller Heritage
Date November 28, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date February 2, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******

Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1707 "Third draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
