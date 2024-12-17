Shilling 1707 "Third draped bust". Post-Union (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1707 "Third draped bust". Post-Union. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 29626 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,528. Bidding took place January 3, 2016.

Сondition UNC (21) AU (17) XF (27) VF (16) F (3) G (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (6) MS63 (3) MS62 (1) MS61 (5) AU58 (5) AU55 (4) AU53 (2) VF30 (1) Service PCGS (9) NGC (16) NGS (2)

