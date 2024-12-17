flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1707 "Third draped bust". Post-Union (United Kingdom, Anne)

Variety: Post-Union

Obverse Shilling 1707 "Third draped bust" Post-Union - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Shilling 1707 "Third draped bust" Post-Union - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6,02 g
  • Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1707
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (85) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1707 "Third draped bust". Post-Union. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 29626 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,528. Bidding took place January 3, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (8)
  • CNG (4)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (12)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Goldberg (4)
  • Heritage (9)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • London Coins (11)
  • Morton & Eden (2)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • NOONANS (4)
  • Numisor (3)
  • Roxbury’s (1)
  • Spink (18)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 "Third draped bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
952 $
Price in auction currency 750 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 "Third draped bust" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
1320 $
Price in auction currency 1320 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 "Third draped bust" at auction Heritage - November 28, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 28, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 "Third draped bust" at auction CNG - September 18, 2024
Seller CNG
Date September 18, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 "Third draped bust" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 "Third draped bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 "Third draped bust" at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 "Third draped bust" at auction Roxbury’s - March 22, 2024
Seller Roxbury’s
Date March 22, 2024
Condition G
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 "Third draped bust" at auction Spink - March 31, 2023
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 "Third draped bust" at auction Heritage - February 2, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date February 2, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 "Third draped bust" at auction NOONANS - February 2, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 "Third draped bust" at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 "Third draped bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 "Third draped bust" at auction NOONANS - June 15, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 "Third draped bust" at auction Frankfurter - November 5, 2021
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 "Third draped bust" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 "Third draped bust" at auction Heritage Eur - May 28, 2021
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 "Third draped bust" at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 "Third draped bust" at auction London Coins - March 7, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 "Third draped bust" at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 "Third draped bust" at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1707 "Third draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Anne Coins of United Kingdom in 1707 All English coins English silver coins English coins Shilling Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rhenumis
Auction Jan 14, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access