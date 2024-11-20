flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfcrown 1707 "Type 1703-1707". Roses and Plumes in angles. Pre-Union (United Kingdom, Anne)

Variety: Roses and Plumes in angles. Pre-Union

Obverse Halfcrown 1707 "Type 1703-1707" Roses and Plumes in angles Pre-Union - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Halfcrown 1707 "Type 1703-1707" Roses and Plumes in angles Pre-Union - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,05 g
  • Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1707
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (98)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1707 . Roses and Plumes in angles. Pre-Union. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 214 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 2,200. Bidding took place September 25, 2018.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1707 at auction NOONANS - December 10, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
535 $
Price in auction currency 420 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1707 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 29, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
390 $
Price in auction currency 600 AUD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1707 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - November 20, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1707 at auction Via - November 4, 2024
Seller Via
Date November 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1707 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1707 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - May 8, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date May 8, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1707 at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1707 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1707 at auction Bruun Rasmussen - October 1, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1707 at auction Numismática Leilões - August 10, 2023
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1707 at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1707 at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1707 at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1707 at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1707 at auction Davissons Ltd. - December 8, 2021
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date December 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1707 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1707 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1707 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1707 at auction CNG - July 7, 2021
Seller CNG
Date July 7, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1707 at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1707 at auction DNW - February 9, 2021
Seller DNW
Date February 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
