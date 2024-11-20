United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1707 "Type 1703-1707". Roses and Plumes in angles. Pre-Union (United Kingdom, Anne)
Variety: Roses and Plumes in angles. Pre-Union
Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15,05 g
- Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1707
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (98)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1707 . Roses and Plumes in angles. Pre-Union. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 214 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 2,200. Bidding took place September 25, 2018.
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
535 $
Price in auction currency 420 GBP
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
390 $
Price in auction currency 600 AUD
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date May 8, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date December 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
