Halfcrown 1707 "Type 1703-1707". Roses and Plumes in angles. Pre-Union (United Kingdom, Anne)

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1707 . Roses and Plumes in angles. Pre-Union. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 214 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 2,200. Bidding took place September 25, 2018.

