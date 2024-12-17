United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Crown 1707 "First draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles. Pre-Union (United Kingdom, Anne)
Variety: Roses and Plumes in angles. Pre-Union
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 30,1 g
- Pure silver (0,8952 oz) 27,8425 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1707
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1707 "First draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles. Pre-Union. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 483 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 7,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
6599 $
Price in auction currency 5200 GBP
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
8462 $
Price in auction currency 7500 CHF
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 21, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Mowbray Collectables
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
