Crown 1707 "First draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles. Pre-Union (United Kingdom, Anne)

Variety: Roses and Plumes in angles. Pre-Union

Obverse Crown 1707 "First draped bust" Roses and Plumes in angles Pre-Union - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Crown 1707 "First draped bust" Roses and Plumes in angles Pre-Union - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 30,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,8952 oz) 27,8425 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1707
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (159)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1707 "First draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles. Pre-Union. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 483 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 7,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Crown 1707 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
6599 $
Price in auction currency 5200 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1707 "First draped bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 3, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
8462 $
Price in auction currency 7500 CHF
United Kingdom Crown 1707 "First draped bust" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1707 "First draped bust" at auction Morton & Eden - November 21, 2024
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 21, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1707 "First draped bust" at auction Künker - November 8, 2024
Seller Künker
Date November 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1707 "First draped bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1707 "First draped bust" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1707 "First draped bust" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1707 "First draped bust" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1707 "First draped bust" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1707 "First draped bust" at auction Mowbray Collectables - March 19, 2024
Seller Mowbray Collectables
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1707 "First draped bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1707 "First draped bust" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1707 "First draped bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1707 "First draped bust" at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1707 "First draped bust" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1707 "First draped bust" at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1707 "First draped bust" at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1707 "First draped bust" at auction HARMERS - November 1, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date November 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1707 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1707 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
