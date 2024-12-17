Crown 1707 "First draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles. Pre-Union (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1707 "First draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles. Pre-Union. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 483 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 7,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (15) XF (45) VF (70) F (21) VG (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (6) AU55 (6) AU53 (1) AU50 (2) XF45 (5) XF40 (7) VF30 (4) VF25 (5) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (28) PCGS (11) ICG (2)

