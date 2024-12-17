flag
Shilling 1714 "Fourth draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)

Variety: Roses and Plumes in angles

Obverse Shilling 1714 "Fourth draped bust" Roses and Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Shilling 1714 "Fourth draped bust" Roses and Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: St James’s Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6,02 g
  • Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1714
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1714 "Fourth draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 503 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 5,800. Bidding took place December 17, 2024.

United Kingdom Shilling 1714 "Fourth draped bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
7361 $
Price in auction currency 5800 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1714 "Fourth draped bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 90 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1714 "Fourth draped bust" at auction St James’s - November 4, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date November 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Shilling 1714 "Fourth draped bust" at auction Roxbury’s - October 20, 2023
Seller Roxbury’s
Date October 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Shilling 1714 "Fourth draped bust" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Shilling 1714 "Fourth draped bust" at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Shilling 1714 "Fourth draped bust" at auction Katz - December 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Shilling 1714 "Fourth draped bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Shilling 1714 "Fourth draped bust" at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Shilling 1714 "Fourth draped bust" at auction CNG - October 20, 2021
United Kingdom Shilling 1714 "Fourth draped bust" at auction CNG - October 20, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Shilling 1714 "Fourth draped bust" at auction London Coins - September 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Shilling 1714 "Fourth draped bust" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Shilling 1714 "Fourth draped bust" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Shilling 1714 "Fourth draped bust" at auction Jean ELSEN - June 5, 2021
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1714 "Fourth draped bust" at auction Agora - March 23, 2021
Seller Agora
Date March 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Shilling 1714 "Fourth draped bust" at auction Jean ELSEN - December 12, 2020
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Shilling 1714 "Fourth draped bust" at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Shilling 1714 "Fourth draped bust" at auction CNG - May 15, 2019
Seller CNG
Date May 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Shilling 1714 "Fourth draped bust" at auction DNW - January 16, 2019
Seller DNW
Date January 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Shilling 1714 "Fourth draped bust" at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
United Kingdom Shilling 1714 "Fourth draped bust" at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Shilling 1714 "Fourth draped bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - December 5, 2018
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date December 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******


