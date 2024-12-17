United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1714 "Fourth draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)
Variety: Roses and Plumes in angles
Photo by: St James’s Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6,02 g
- Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1714
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1714 "Fourth draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 503 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 5,800. Bidding took place December 17, 2024.
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
7361 $
Price in auction currency 5800 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
