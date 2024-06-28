United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1711 "Third draped bust" (United Kingdom, Anne)
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6,02 g
- Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1711
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1711 "Third draped bust". This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 224 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 975. Bidding took place November 29, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 29, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date September 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 5, 2019
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
