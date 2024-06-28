flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1711 "Third draped bust" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Shilling 1711 "Third draped bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Shilling 1711 "Third draped bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6,02 g
  • Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1711
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1711 "Third draped bust". This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 224 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 975. Bidding took place November 29, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Downies (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • London Coins (8)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Roxbury’s (2)
  • Schulman (3)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • TimeLine Auctions (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (4)
United Kingdom Shilling 1711 "Third draped bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
308 $
Price in auction currency 240 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1711 "Third draped bust" at auction Schulman - June 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
United Kingdom Shilling 1711 "Third draped bust" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1711 "Third draped bust" at auction Schulman - March 27, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date March 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1711 "Third draped bust" at auction Roxbury’s - March 22, 2024
Seller Roxbury’s
Date March 22, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1711 "Third draped bust" at auction Roxbury’s - October 20, 2023
Seller Roxbury’s
Date October 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1711 "Third draped bust" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1711 "Third draped bust" at auction CoinsNB - October 15, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1711 "Third draped bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1711 "Third draped bust" at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1711 "Third draped bust" at auction Schulman - April 13, 2022
Seller Schulman
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1711 "Third draped bust" at auction Sonntag - November 30, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1711 "Third draped bust" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1711 "Third draped bust" at auction Nihon - December 13, 2020
Seller Nihon
Date December 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1711 "Third draped bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 29, 2020
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 29, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1711 "Third draped bust" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 14, 2020
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1711 "Third draped bust" at auction Myntauktioner i Sverige AB - September 13, 2020
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date September 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1711 "Third draped bust" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - August 1, 2020
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date August 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1711 "Third draped bust" at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1711 "Third draped bust" at auction Heritage - September 5, 2019
United Kingdom Shilling 1711 "Third draped bust" at auction Heritage - September 5, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 5, 2019
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1711 "Third draped bust" at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Shilling 1711 "Third draped bust" at auction WAG - January 12, 2025
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2025
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1711 "Third draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Anne Coins of United Kingdom in 1711 All English coins English silver coins English coins Shilling Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access