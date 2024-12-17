United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1702 "First draped bust". Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)
Variety: Plumes in angles
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1702
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1702 "First draped bust". Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 212 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 1,500. Bidding took place June 24, 2014.
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
888 $
Price in auction currency 700 GBP
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2018
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 19, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
