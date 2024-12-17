flag
Shilling 1702 "First draped bust". Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)

Variety: Plumes in angles

Obverse Shilling 1702 "First draped bust" Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Shilling 1702 "First draped bust" Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1702
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1702 "First draped bust". Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 212 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 1,500. Bidding took place June 24, 2014.

United Kingdom Shilling 1702 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
888 $
Price in auction currency 700 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1702 "First draped bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
540 $
Price in auction currency 420 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1702 "First draped bust" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1702 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1702 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1702 "First draped bust" at auction DNW - January 23, 2020
Seller DNW
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1702 "First draped bust" at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1702 "First draped bust" at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1702 "First draped bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1702 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - September 25, 2018
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1702 "First draped bust" at auction Stack's - August 21, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2018
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1702 "First draped bust" at auction Stack's - May 14, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date May 14, 2018
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1702 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - September 25, 2017
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1702 "First draped bust" at auction Heritage - July 6, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date July 6, 2017
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1702 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - April 28, 2017
Seller Spink
Date April 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1702 "First draped bust" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1702 "First draped bust" at auction London Coins - June 5, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1702 "First draped bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 19, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 19, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1702 "First draped bust" at auction London Coins - September 6, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1702 "First draped bust" at auction London Coins - March 1, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date March 1, 2015
Condition VF
