United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1712 "Fourth draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)
Variety: Roses and Plumes in angles
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6,02 g
- Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1712
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1712 "Fourth draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 69 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place October 13, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
Seller Spink
Date September 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
915 $
Price in auction currency 700 GBP
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date September 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1712 "Fourth draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
