Shilling 1712 "Fourth draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)

Variety: Roses and Plumes in angles

Obverse Shilling 1712 "Fourth draped bust" Roses and Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Shilling 1712 "Fourth draped bust" Roses and Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6,02 g
  • Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1712
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1712 "Fourth draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 69 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place October 13, 2021.

United Kingdom Shilling 1712 "Fourth draped bust" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1712 "Fourth draped bust" at auction Spink - September 10, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
915 $
Price in auction currency 700 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1712 "Fourth draped bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1712 "Fourth draped bust" at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1712 "Fourth draped bust" at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1712 "Fourth draped bust" at auction St James’s - February 3, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date February 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1712 "Fourth draped bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1712 "Fourth draped bust" at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1712 "Fourth draped bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1712 "Fourth draped bust" at auction NOONANS - June 15, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1712 "Fourth draped bust" at auction CNG - October 13, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1712 "Fourth draped bust" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1712 "Fourth draped bust" at auction DNW - July 8, 2020
Seller DNW
Date July 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1712 "Fourth draped bust" at auction DNW - January 29, 2020
Seller DNW
Date January 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1712 "Fourth draped bust" at auction DNW - January 23, 2020
Seller DNW
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1712 "Fourth draped bust" at auction TimeLine Auctions - September 9, 2019
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date September 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1712 "Fourth draped bust" at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1712 "Fourth draped bust" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1712 "Fourth draped bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1712 "Fourth draped bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1712 "Fourth draped bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 21, 2018
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1712 "Fourth draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

