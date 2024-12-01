Shilling 1712 "Fourth draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1712 "Fourth draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 69 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place October 13, 2021.

