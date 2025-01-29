flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1712

Gold coins

Obverse Guinea 1712 Third draped bust
Reverse Guinea 1712 Third draped bust
Guinea 1712 Third draped bust
Average price 3900 $
Sales
0 38
Obverse Half Guinea 1712 Post Union
Reverse Half Guinea 1712 Post Union
Half Guinea 1712 Post Union
Average price 2000 $
Sales
0 11

Silver coins

Obverse Halfcrown 1712
Reverse Halfcrown 1712
Halfcrown 1712 Roses and Plumes in angles
Average price 220 $
Sales
0 82
Obverse Shilling 1712 Fourth draped bust
Reverse Shilling 1712 Fourth draped bust
Shilling 1712 Fourth draped bust Roses and Plumes in angles
Average price 300 $
Sales
0 42
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rhenumis
Auction Jan 14, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access