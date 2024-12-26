Half Guinea 1712 "Post Union" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1712 "Post Union". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 1115 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 4,200. Bidding took place January 10, 2018.

Сondition AU (4) XF (3) VF (3) F (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) XF45 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (3) PCGS (1)