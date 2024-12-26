flag
Half Guinea 1712 "Post Union" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Half Guinea 1712 "Post Union" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Half Guinea 1712 "Post Union" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1712
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1712 "Post Union". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 1115 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 4,200. Bidding took place January 10, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (2)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (2)
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1712 "Post Union" at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
429 $
Price in auction currency 340 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1712 "Post Union" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1888 $
Price in auction currency 1500 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1712 "Post Union" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1712 "Post Union" at auction Stack's - August 25, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1712 "Post Union" at auction St James’s - December 8, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date December 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1712 "Post Union" at auction Spink - September 22, 2021
Seller Spink
Date September 22, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1712 "Post Union" at auction New York Sale - January 10, 2018
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1712 "Post Union" at auction Heritage - May 30, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1712 "Post Union" at auction Künker - June 21, 2005
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1712 "Post Union" at auction Stack's - December 15, 2004
Seller Stack's
Date December 15, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1712 "Post Union" at auction Spink - November 12, 2003
Seller Spink
Date November 12, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1712 "Post Union", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

