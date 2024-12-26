United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Half Guinea 1712 "Post Union" (United Kingdom, Anne)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1712
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1712 "Post Union". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 1115 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 4,200. Bidding took place January 10, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
429 $
Price in auction currency 340 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1888 $
Price in auction currency 1500 GBP
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date September 22, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
