United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1712. Roses and Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)
Variety: Roses and Plumes in angles
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15,05 g
- Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1712
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1712 . Roses and Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 2612 sold at the Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd auction for AUD 2,200. Bidding took place July 28, 2020.
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
422 $
Price in auction currency 320 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 12, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
