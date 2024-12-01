Halfcrown 1712. Roses and Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1712 . Roses and Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 2612 sold at the Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd auction for AUD 2,200. Bidding took place July 28, 2020.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (3) XF (17) VF (47) F (11) VG (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) XF45 (2) VF35 (1) VF25 (1) VG10 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (8) PCGS (1)

