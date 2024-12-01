flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfcrown 1712. Roses and Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)

Variety: Roses and Plumes in angles

Obverse Halfcrown 1712 Roses and Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Halfcrown 1712 Roses and Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,05 g
  • Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1712
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1712 . Roses and Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 2612 sold at the Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd auction for AUD 2,200. Bidding took place July 28, 2020.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1712 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1712 at auction CNG - November 6, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 150 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1712 at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
422 $
Price in auction currency 320 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1712 at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1712 at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1712 at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1712 at auction Schulman - March 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1712 at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1712 at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1712 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1712 at auction CNG - August 2, 2023
Seller CNG
Date August 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1712 at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1712 at auction Spink - January 15, 2023
Seller Spink
Date January 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1712 at auction Roxbury’s - October 21, 2022
Seller Roxbury’s
Date October 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1712 at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1712 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 12, 2022
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 12, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1712 at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1712 at auction DNW - February 2, 2022
Seller DNW
Date February 2, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1712 at auction Leu - December 21, 2021
Seller Leu
Date December 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1712 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1712 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
