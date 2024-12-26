flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1712 "Third draped bust" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Guinea 1712 "Third draped bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Guinea 1712 "Third draped bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1712
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1712 "Third draped bust". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 33141 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 21,600. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (9)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Leu (2)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Spink (8)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Status International (1)
  • UBS (2)
United Kingdom Guinea 1712 "Third draped bust" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1712 "Third draped bust" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
2520 $
Price in auction currency 2520 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1712 "Third draped bust" at auction Status International - June 9, 2023
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1712 "Third draped bust" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1712 "Third draped bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1712 "Third draped bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
United Kingdom Guinea 1712 "Third draped bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1712 "Third draped bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
United Kingdom Guinea 1712 "Third draped bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1712 "Third draped bust" at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1712 "Third draped bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 29, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1712 "Third draped bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1712 "Third draped bust" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1712 "Third draped bust" at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
United Kingdom Guinea 1712 "Third draped bust" at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1712 "Third draped bust" at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1712 "Third draped bust" at auction Spink - January 11, 2019
Seller Spink
Date January 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1712 "Third draped bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 23, 2018
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 23, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1712 "Third draped bust" at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
United Kingdom Guinea 1712 "Third draped bust" at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1712 "Third draped bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 2, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 2, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1712 "Third draped bust" at auction DNW - December 14, 2017
Seller DNW
Date December 14, 2017
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1712 "Third draped bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1712 "Third draped bust" at auction Heritage - August 3, 2017
United Kingdom Guinea 1712 "Third draped bust" at auction Heritage - August 3, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date August 3, 2017
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1712 "Third draped bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 30, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 30, 2016
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1712 "Third draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

