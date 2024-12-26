United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1712 "Third draped bust" (United Kingdom, Anne)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1712
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1712 "Third draped bust". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 33141 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 21,600. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
- DNW (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (9)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Künker (1)
- Leu (2)
- London Coins (2)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
- SINCONA (3)
- Spink (8)
- Stack's (2)
- Status International (1)
- UBS (2)
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
2520 $
Price in auction currency 2520 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 23, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 2, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Guinea 1712 "Third draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search