Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)

Variety: Roses and Plumes in angles

Obverse Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust" Roses and Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust" Roses and Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1705
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 419 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,070. Bidding took place September 23, 2007.

United Kingdom Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
167 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
353 $
Price in auction currency 280 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust" at auction Morton & Eden - June 12, 2024
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 12, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust" at auction CoinsNB - October 15, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust" at auction DNW - April 12, 2022
Seller DNW
Date April 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 10, 2022
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - March 6, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust" at auction Heritage Eur - November 20, 2020
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust" at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust" at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust" at auction DNW - September 15, 2017
Seller DNW
Date September 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 28, 2016
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - June 5, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - June 5, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 19, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 19, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
