United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)
Variety: Roses and Plumes in angles
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1705
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 419 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,070. Bidding took place September 23, 2007.
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
353 $
Price in auction currency 280 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
12
