Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 419 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,070. Bidding took place September 23, 2007.

Сondition UNC (3) VF (11) F (13) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) Service NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Busso Peus (1)

CoinsNB (1)

DNW (3)

Goldberg (2)

Heritage Eur (1)

Katz (1)

London Coins (8)

Morton & Eden (2)

NOONANS (2)

Spink (3)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)