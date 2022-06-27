flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1704 "Second draped bust" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Shilling 1704 "Second draped bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Shilling 1704 "Second draped bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1704
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1704 "Second draped bust". This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 110 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 3,200. Bidding took place July 11, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • NOONANS (2)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (3)
United Kingdom Shilling 1704 "Second draped bust" at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
924 $
Price in auction currency 700 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1704 "Second draped bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4113 $
Price in auction currency 3200 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1704 "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1704 "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - January 17, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1704 "Second draped bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1704 "Second draped bust" at auction DNW - December 13, 2016
Seller DNW
Date December 13, 2016
Condition FR
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1704 "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - December 4, 2012
Seller Spink
Date December 4, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1704 "Second draped bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 19, 2012
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 19, 2012
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1704 "Second draped bust" at auction Heritage - April 18, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2011
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1704 "Second draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

