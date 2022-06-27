United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1704 "Second draped bust" (United Kingdom, Anne)
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1704
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1704 "Second draped bust". This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 110 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 3,200. Bidding took place July 11, 2024.
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
924 $
Price in auction currency 700 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4113 $
Price in auction currency 3200 GBP
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 19, 2012
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
