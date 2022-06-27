Shilling 1704 "Second draped bust" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1704 "Second draped bust". This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 110 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 3,200. Bidding took place July 11, 2024.

Сondition AU (1) VF (5) F (2) FR (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) VF35 (2) Service NGC (3)