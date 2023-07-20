United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1710 "Third draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)
Variety: Roses and Plumes in angles
Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6,02 g
- Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1710
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1710 "Third draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 40324 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place January 11, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
841 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 25, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date October 23, 2019
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 12, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
