United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1710 "Third draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)

Variety: Roses and Plumes in angles

Obverse Shilling 1710 "Third draped bust" Roses and Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Shilling 1710 "Third draped bust" Roses and Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6,02 g
  • Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1710
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1710 "Third draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 40324 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place January 11, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (4)
  • Davissons Ltd. (2)
  • DNW (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • London Coins (3)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • NOONANS (2)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (5)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
United Kingdom Shilling 1710 "Third draped bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 90 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1710 "Third draped bust" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
841 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1710 "Third draped bust" at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1710 "Third draped bust" at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1710 "Third draped bust" at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1710 "Third draped bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1710 "Third draped bust" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1710 "Third draped bust" at auction DNW - September 9, 2020
Seller DNW
Date September 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1710 "Third draped bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - June 10, 2020
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date June 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1710 "Third draped bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 25, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 25, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1710 "Third draped bust" at auction Stack's - October 23, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date October 23, 2019
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1710 "Third draped bust" at auction DNW - June 6, 2019
Seller DNW
Date June 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1710 "Third draped bust" at auction Stack's - January 12, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 12, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1710 "Third draped bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 3, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1710 "Third draped bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1710 "Third draped bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 2, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1710 "Third draped bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 21, 2018
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1710 "Third draped bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 5, 2016
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 5, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1710 "Third draped bust" at auction London Coins - September 6, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1710 "Third draped bust" at auction London Coins - March 1, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date March 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1710 "Third draped bust" at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
