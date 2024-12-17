Shilling 1711 "Fourth draped bust" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1711 "Fourth draped bust". This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 240 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 680. Bidding took place April 19, 2012.

