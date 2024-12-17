United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1711 "Fourth draped bust" (United Kingdom, Anne)
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6,02 g
- Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1711
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (197)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1711 "Fourth draped bust". This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 240 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 680. Bidding took place April 19, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
330 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 150 AUD
Seller Heritage
Date November 14, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 17, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Artemide Aste
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1711 "Fourth draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
