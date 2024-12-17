flag
Shilling 1711 "Fourth draped bust" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Shilling 1711 "Fourth draped bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Shilling 1711 "Fourth draped bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6,02 g
  • Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1711
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (197)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1711 "Fourth draped bust". This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 240 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 680. Bidding took place April 19, 2012.

United Kingdom Shilling 1711 "Fourth draped bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
330 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1711 "Fourth draped bust" at auction Pars Coins - December 16, 2024
Seller Pars Coins
Date December 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1711 "Fourth draped bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 29, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 150 AUD
United Kingdom Shilling 1711 "Fourth draped bust" at auction CNG - November 20, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1711 "Fourth draped bust" at auction Heritage - November 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 14, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1711 "Fourth draped bust" at auction St James’s - November 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date November 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1711 "Fourth draped bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1711 "Fourth draped bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1711 "Fourth draped bust" at auction Heritage - October 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date October 17, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1711 "Fourth draped bust" at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
United Kingdom Shilling 1711 "Fourth draped bust" at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1711 "Fourth draped bust" at auction Spink - September 10, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1711 "Fourth draped bust" at auction Klondike Auction - September 8, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date September 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1711 "Fourth draped bust" at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1711 "Fourth draped bust" at auction Artemide Aste - September 1, 2024
Seller Artemide Aste
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1711 "Fourth draped bust" at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1711 "Fourth draped bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1711 "Fourth draped bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1711 "Fourth draped bust" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
United Kingdom Shilling 1711 "Fourth draped bust" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1711 "Fourth draped bust" at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1711 "Fourth draped bust" at auction CNG - March 6, 2024
Seller CNG
Date March 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1711 "Fourth draped bust" at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Shilling 1711 "Fourth draped bust" at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
