Shilling 1702 "First draped bust" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1702 "First draped bust". This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 1357 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 3,750. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (9) XF (15) VF (20) F (2) FR (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (2) MS62 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (4) AU50 (2) XF45 (2) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (4) NGC (12)

