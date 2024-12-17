United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1702 "First draped bust" (United Kingdom, Anne)
Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1702
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1702 "First draped bust". This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 1357 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 3,750. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Agora (1)
- Auction World (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- CNG (2)
- CoinsNB (1)
- DNW (7)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (8)
- London Coins (4)
- Morton & Eden (3)
- Nihon (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (2)
- Spink (11)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
698 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
1620 $
Price in auction currency 1620 USD
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date June 2, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1702 "First draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
