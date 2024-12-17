flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1702 "First draped bust" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Shilling 1702 "First draped bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Shilling 1702 "First draped bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1702
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1702 "First draped bust". This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 1357 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 3,750. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Agora (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • CNG (2)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • DNW (7)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (8)
  • London Coins (4)
  • Morton & Eden (3)
  • Nihon (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (2)
  • Spink (11)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
United Kingdom Shilling 1702 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
698 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1702 "First draped bust" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
1620 $
Price in auction currency 1620 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1702 "First draped bust" at auction CNG - September 11, 2024
Seller CNG
Date September 11, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1702 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - September 10, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1702 "First draped bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition FR
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1702 "First draped bust" at auction Morton & Eden - June 12, 2024
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1702 "First draped bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1702 "First draped bust" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1702 "First draped bust" at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1702 "First draped bust" at auction Heritage - July 27, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 27, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1702 "First draped bust" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1702 "First draped bust" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1702 "First draped bust" at auction Tauler & Fau - December 12, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1702 "First draped bust" at auction CoinsNB - October 15, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1702 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1702 "First draped bust" at auction Stack's - June 2, 2022
United Kingdom Shilling 1702 "First draped bust" at auction Stack's - June 2, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date June 2, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1702 "First draped bust" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
United Kingdom Shilling 1702 "First draped bust" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
Seller CNG
Date May 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1702 "First draped bust" at auction Morton & Eden - November 26, 2021
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1702 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - September 29, 2021
Seller Spink
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1702 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1702 "First draped bust" at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1702 "First draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Anne Coins of United Kingdom in 1702 All English coins English silver coins English coins Shilling Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access