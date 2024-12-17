flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust". Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)

Variety: Plumes in angles

Obverse Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust" Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust" Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1705
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust". Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 1023 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,400. Bidding took place June 27, 2022.

United Kingdom Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
406 $
Price in auction currency 320 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
384 $
Price in auction currency 384 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust" at auction NOONANS - July 14, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date July 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust" at auction Stephen Album - May 15, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust" at auction DNW - April 12, 2022
Seller DNW
Date April 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - March 6, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - March 6, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - September 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - February 1, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 2, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - August 31, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date August 31, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
