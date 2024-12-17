United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust". Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)
Variety: Plumes in angles
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1705
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust". Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 1023 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,400. Bidding took place June 27, 2022.
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
406 $
Price in auction currency 320 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
384 $
Price in auction currency 384 USD
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VG
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
