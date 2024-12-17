Shilling 1702 "First draped bust". VIGO (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1702 "First draped bust". VIGO. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 13535 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,950. Bidding took place January 8, 2006.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (8) XF (25) VF (31) F (5) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) MS61 (1) AU58 (3) AU55 (1) XF45 (2) XF40 (4) VF30 (1) VF25 (2) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (12) PCGS (6)

Seller All companies

Aureo (1)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (5)

CNG (4)

CoinsNB (1)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

DNW (4)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (12)

Heritage Eur (1)

Künker (1)

London Coins (3)

Morton & Eden (1)

Nihon (1)

NOONANS (3)

Numismatica Ars Classica (1)

Schulman (1)

Sedwick (2)

SINCONA (1)

Sovereign Rarities (1)

Spink (16)

Stack's (5)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)

Tauler & Fau (2)

TimeLine Auctions (1)