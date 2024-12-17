United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1702 "First draped bust". VIGO (United Kingdom, Anne)
Variety: VIGO
Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1702
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1702 "First draped bust". VIGO. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 13535 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,950. Bidding took place January 8, 2006.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (5)
- CNG (4)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (4)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (12)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (3)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Nihon (1)
- NOONANS (3)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Sedwick (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (16)
- Stack's (5)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
635 $
Price in auction currency 500 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
761 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date December 9, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 28, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date February 4, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 4
