United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1702 "First draped bust". VIGO (United Kingdom, Anne)

Variety: VIGO

Obverse Shilling 1702 "First draped bust" VIGO - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Shilling 1702 "First draped bust" VIGO - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1702
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1702 "First draped bust". VIGO. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 13535 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,950. Bidding took place January 8, 2006.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Shilling 1702 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
635 $
Price in auction currency 500 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1702 "First draped bust" at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
761 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1702 "First draped bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1702 "First draped bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1702 "First draped bust" at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1702 "First draped bust" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1702 "First draped bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 9, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1702 "First draped bust" at auction NOONANS - February 2, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1702 "First draped bust" at auction Heritage - December 9, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 9, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1702 "First draped bust" at auction CoinsNB - October 15, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1702 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1702 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1702 "First draped bust" at auction Stack's - June 2, 2022
United Kingdom Shilling 1702 "First draped bust" at auction Stack's - June 2, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date June 2, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1702 "First draped bust" at auction Schulman - April 13, 2022
Seller Schulman
Date April 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1702 "First draped bust" at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1702 "First draped bust" at auction Heritage - October 28, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 28, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1702 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - July 20, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1702 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1702 "First draped bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - February 17, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1702 "First draped bust" at auction Heritage - February 4, 2021
United Kingdom Shilling 1702 "First draped bust" at auction Heritage - February 4, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date February 4, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1702 "First draped bust" at auction Stack's - January 18, 2021
United Kingdom Shilling 1702 "First draped bust" at auction Stack's - January 18, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2021
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1702 "First draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
