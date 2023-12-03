Shilling 1713 "Fourth draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1713 "Fourth draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 34613 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,520. Bidding took place August 15, 2024.

