Shilling 1713 "Fourth draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)

Variety: Roses and Plumes in angles

Obverse Shilling 1713 "Fourth draped bust" Roses and Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Shilling 1713 "Fourth draped bust" Roses and Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6,02 g
  • Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1713
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1713 "Fourth draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 34613 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,520. Bidding took place August 15, 2024.

United Kingdom Shilling 1713 "Fourth draped bust" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
5520 $
Price in auction currency 5520 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1713 "Fourth draped bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
463 $
Price in auction currency 360 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1713 "Fourth draped bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1713 "Fourth draped bust" at auction VL Nummus - September 17, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1713 "Fourth draped bust" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1713 "Fourth draped bust" at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1713 "Fourth draped bust" at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1713 "Fourth draped bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1713 "Fourth draped bust" at auction DNW - April 12, 2022
Seller DNW
Date April 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1713 "Fourth draped bust" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1713 "Fourth draped bust" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1713 "Fourth draped bust" at auction Schulman - June 12, 2020
Seller Schulman
Date June 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1713 "Fourth draped bust" at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1713 "Fourth draped bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 22, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 22, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1713 "Fourth draped bust" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1713 "Fourth draped bust" at auction Stack's - October 17, 2018
United Kingdom Shilling 1713 "Fourth draped bust" at auction Stack's - October 17, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date October 17, 2018
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1713 "Fourth draped bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 21, 2018
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1713 "Fourth draped bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1713 "Fourth draped bust" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1713 "Fourth draped bust" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1713 "Fourth draped bust" at auction London Coins - September 4, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
