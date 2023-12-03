United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1713 "Fourth draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)
Variety: Roses and Plumes in angles
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6,02 g
- Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1713
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1713 "Fourth draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 34613 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,520. Bidding took place August 15, 2024.
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (2)
- DNW (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (5)
- London Coins (9)
- NOONANS (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Spink (6)
- Stack's (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
5520 $
Price in auction currency 5520 USD
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
463 $
Price in auction currency 360 GBP
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 22, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date October 17, 2018
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
For the sale of Shilling 1713 "Fourth draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
