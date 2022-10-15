United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1710 "Fourth draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)
Variety: Roses and Plumes in angles
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6,02 g
- Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1710
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1710 "Fourth draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 132 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 650. Bidding took place July 11, 2024.
Сondition
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
835 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
225 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
