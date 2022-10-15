flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1710 "Fourth draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)

Variety: Roses and Plumes in angles

Obverse Shilling 1710 "Fourth draped bust" Roses and Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Shilling 1710 "Fourth draped bust" Roses and Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6,02 g
  • Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1710
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1710 "Fourth draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 132 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 650. Bidding took place July 11, 2024.

United Kingdom Shilling 1710 "Fourth draped bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
835 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1710 "Fourth draped bust" at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
225 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1710 "Fourth draped bust" at auction CoinsNB - October 15, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1710 "Fourth draped bust" at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1710 "Fourth draped bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1710 "Fourth draped bust" at auction CNG - October 20, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1710 "Fourth draped bust" at auction Spink - July 20, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 20, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1710 "Fourth draped bust" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1710 "Fourth draped bust" at auction Taisei - November 17, 2019
Seller Taisei
Date November 17, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1710 "Fourth draped bust" at auction Spink - October 6, 2004
Seller Spink
Date October 6, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
