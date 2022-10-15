Shilling 1710 "Fourth draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1710 "Fourth draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 132 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 650. Bidding took place July 11, 2024.

Сondition XF (2) VF (3) F (5)