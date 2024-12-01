United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1704 "Second draped bust". Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)
Variety: Plumes in angles
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1704
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1704 "Second draped bust". Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 1021 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,300. Bidding took place June 27, 2022.
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 125 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
360 $
Price in auction currency 280 GBP
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
