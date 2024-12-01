Shilling 1704 "Second draped bust". Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1704 "Second draped bust". Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 1021 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,300. Bidding took place June 27, 2022.

Сondition AU (1) XF (6) VF (9) F (5) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) XF40 (3) Service NGC (4)