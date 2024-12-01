flag
Shilling 1704 "Second draped bust". Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)

Variety: Plumes in angles

Obverse Shilling 1704 "Second draped bust" Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Shilling 1704 "Second draped bust" Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1704
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1704 "Second draped bust". Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 1021 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,300. Bidding took place June 27, 2022.

United Kingdom Shilling 1704 "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 125 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1704 "Second draped bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
360 $
Price in auction currency 280 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1704 "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1704 "Second draped bust" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1704 "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1704 "Second draped bust" at auction Stephen Album - May 15, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1704 "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1704 "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1704 "Second draped bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 2, 2019
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1704 "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1704 "Second draped bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1704 "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - June 3, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date June 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1704 "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - September 25, 2017
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1704 "Second draped bust" at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1704 "Second draped bust" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
United Kingdom Shilling 1704 "Second draped bust" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1704 "Second draped bust" at auction Heritage - July 24, 2014
United Kingdom Shilling 1704 "Second draped bust" at auction Heritage - July 24, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date July 24, 2014
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1704 "Second draped bust" at auction Heritage - July 3, 2014
United Kingdom Shilling 1704 "Second draped bust" at auction Heritage - July 3, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date July 3, 2014
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1704 "Second draped bust" at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
United Kingdom Shilling 1704 "Second draped bust" at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1704 "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - June 22, 2011
Seller Spink
Date June 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1704 "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - November 26, 2009
Seller Spink
Date November 26, 2009
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1704 "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - June 26, 2008
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

