Half Guinea 1705 "Pre-Union" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1705 "Pre-Union". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 1038 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 14,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2016.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) XF (1) VF (1) F (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS61 (1) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (6)