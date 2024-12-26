United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Half Guinea 1705 "Pre-Union" (United Kingdom, Anne)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1705
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1705 "Pre-Union". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 1038 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 14,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Heritage (1)
- London Coins (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Spink (1)
- St James’s (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1147 $
Price in auction currency 900 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
10190 $
Price in auction currency 8000 GBP
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date September 22, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 30, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Guinea 1705 "Pre-Union", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search