flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Half Guinea 1705 "Pre-Union" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Half Guinea 1705 "Pre-Union" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Half Guinea 1705 "Pre-Union" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1705
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1705 "Pre-Union". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 1038 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 14,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Spink (1)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1705 "Pre-Union" at auction NOONANS - December 10, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1147 $
Price in auction currency 900 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1705 "Pre-Union" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
10190 $
Price in auction currency 8000 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1705 "Pre-Union" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1705 "Pre-Union" at auction St James’s - September 22, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 22, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1705 "Pre-Union" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1705 "Pre-Union" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 30, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 30, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1705 "Pre-Union" at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1705 "Pre-Union" at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1705 "Pre-Union" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1705 "Pre-Union" at auction Spink - May 15, 2003
Seller Spink
Date May 15, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1705 "Pre-Union", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Anne Coins of United Kingdom in 1705 All English coins English gold coins English coins Half Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rhenumis
Auction Jan 14, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access