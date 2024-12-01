flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Sixpence 1705. Old type of shields (United Kingdom, Anne)

Variety: Old type of shields

Obverse Sixpence 1705 Old type of shields - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Sixpence 1705 Old type of shields - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1705
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1705 . Old type of shields. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 181 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 820. Bidding took place May 15, 2003.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1705 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 65 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1705 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1044 $
Price in auction currency 850 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1705 at auction CNG - October 13, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1705 at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1705 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1705 at auction Spink - September 25, 2018
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1705 at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 29, 2018
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1705 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 12, 2014
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 12, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1705 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 24, 2013
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1705 at auction Stack's - July 21, 2005
United Kingdom Sixpence 1705 at auction Stack's - July 21, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date July 21, 2005
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1705 at auction Spink - May 15, 2003
Seller Spink
Date May 15, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1705 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Anne Coins of United Kingdom in 1705 All English coins English silver coins English coins Sixpence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access