Sixpence 1705. Old type of shields (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1705 . Old type of shields. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 181 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 820. Bidding took place May 15, 2003.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (2) VF (5) F (1) VG (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) Service NGC (1)