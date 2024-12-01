United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1705. Old type of shields (United Kingdom, Anne)
Variety: Old type of shields
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1705
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1705 . Old type of shields. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 181 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 820. Bidding took place May 15, 2003.
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 65 GBP
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
