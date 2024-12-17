United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Crown 1705 "First draped bust". Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)
Variety: Plumes in angles
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 30,1 g
- Pure silver (0,8952 oz) 27,8425 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1705
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1705 "First draped bust". Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 1355 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 46,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CNG (1)
- DNW (3)
- Heritage (2)
- London Coins (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (11)
- Stack's (4)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
26651 $
Price in auction currency 21000 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1199 $
Price in auction currency 950 GBP
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 5, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date May 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Crown 1705 "First draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search