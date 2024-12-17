flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Crown 1705 "First draped bust". Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)

Variety: Plumes in angles

Obverse Crown 1705 "First draped bust" Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Crown 1705 "First draped bust" Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 30,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,8952 oz) 27,8425 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1705
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1705 "First draped bust". Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 1355 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 46,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

United Kingdom Crown 1705 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
26651 $
Price in auction currency 21000 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1705 "First draped bust" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1199 $
Price in auction currency 950 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1705 "First draped bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1705 "First draped bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 5, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 5, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1705 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - March 31, 2023
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1705 "First draped bust" at auction CNG - October 8, 2022
Seller CNG
Date October 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1705 "First draped bust" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1705 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1705 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
Seller Spink
Date May 4, 2022
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1705 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - September 29, 2021
Seller Spink
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1705 "First draped bust" at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1705 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - January 17, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1705 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1705 "First draped bust" at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1705 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1705 "First draped bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1705 "First draped bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - May 15, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date May 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1705 "First draped bust" at auction DNW - December 13, 2016
Seller DNW
Date December 13, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1705 "First draped bust" at auction DNW - March 18, 2015
Seller DNW
Date March 18, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1705 "First draped bust" at auction London Coins - December 7, 2014
Seller London Coins
Date December 7, 2014
Condition VG
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1705 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - March 23, 2011
Seller Spink
Date March 23, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
