United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfcrown 1705. Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)

Variety: Plumes in angles

Obverse Halfcrown 1705 Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Halfcrown 1705 Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,05 g
  • Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1705
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1705 . Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 154 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 2,600. Bidding took place September 27, 2011.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1705 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
255 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1705 at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1008 $
Price in auction currency 800 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1705 at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1705 at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1705 at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1705 at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1705 at auction Spink - January 28, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1705 at auction Stack's - February 25, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF30 ANACS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1705 at auction Stack's - January 18, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2021
Condition VF30 ANACS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1705 at auction Heritage - December 3, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date December 3, 2020
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1705 at auction Heritage - October 29, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1705 at auction Morton & Eden - November 28, 2019
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1705 at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1705 at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1705 at auction DNW - March 21, 2019
Seller DNW
Date March 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1705 at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1705 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1705 at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1705 at auction Spink - January 14, 2018
Seller Spink
Date January 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1705 at auction Goldberg - June 8, 2016
Seller Goldberg
Date June 8, 2016
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1705 at auction London Coins - March 1, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date March 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

