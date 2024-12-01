United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1705. Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)
Variety: Plumes in angles
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15,05 g
- Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1705
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1705 . Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 154 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 2,600. Bidding took place September 27, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
255 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1008 $
Price in auction currency 800 GBP
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF30 ANACS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 3, 2020
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
