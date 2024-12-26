United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Five guineas 1705 "Pre-Union" (United Kingdom, Anne)
Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 41,93 g
- Pure gold (1,2362 oz) 38,4498 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Five guineas
- Year 1705
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1705 "Pre-Union". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 33142 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 312,000. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- CNG (1)
- DNW (2)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (3)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Spink (3)
- Stack's (2)
- UBS (1)
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
73978 $
Price in auction currency 65000 CHF
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
13864 $
Price in auction currency 12000 CHF
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC, PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2009
Condition AU58 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date September 16, 2008
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
