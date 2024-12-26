flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Five guineas 1705 "Pre-Union" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Five guineas 1705 "Pre-Union" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Five guineas 1705 "Pre-Union" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 41,93 g
  • Pure gold (1,2362 oz) 38,4498 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Five guineas
  • Year 1705
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1705 "Pre-Union". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 33142 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 312,000. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • DNW (2)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Spink (3)
  • Stack's (2)
  • UBS (1)
United Kingdom Five guineas 1705 "Pre-Union" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
73978 $
Price in auction currency 65000 CHF
United Kingdom Five guineas 1705 "Pre-Union" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
13864 $
Price in auction currency 12000 CHF
United Kingdom Five guineas 1705 "Pre-Union" at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1705 "Pre-Union" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1705 "Pre-Union" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1705 "Pre-Union" at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
United Kingdom Five guineas 1705 "Pre-Union" at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC, PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1705 "Pre-Union" at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
United Kingdom Five guineas 1705 "Pre-Union" at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1705 "Pre-Union" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - January 19, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1705 "Pre-Union" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 26, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1705 "Pre-Union" at auction Heritage - August 15, 2019
United Kingdom Five guineas 1705 "Pre-Union" at auction Heritage - August 15, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1705 "Pre-Union" at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1705 "Pre-Union" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2018
United Kingdom Five guineas 1705 "Pre-Union" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1705 "Pre-Union" at auction CNG - January 10, 2018
Seller CNG
Date January 10, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1705 "Pre-Union" at auction DNW - November 12, 2015
Seller DNW
Date November 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1705 "Pre-Union" at auction Stack's - January 8, 2012
United Kingdom Five guineas 1705 "Pre-Union" at auction Stack's - January 8, 2012
Seller Stack's
Date January 8, 2012
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1705 "Pre-Union" at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2009
United Kingdom Five guineas 1705 "Pre-Union" at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2009
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2009
Condition AU58 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1705 "Pre-Union" at auction Goldberg - September 16, 2008
United Kingdom Five guineas 1705 "Pre-Union" at auction Goldberg - September 16, 2008
Seller Goldberg
Date September 16, 2008
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1705 "Pre-Union" at auction Spink - May 5, 2005
Seller Spink
Date May 5, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1705 "Pre-Union" at auction Spink - May 15, 2003
Seller Spink
Date May 15, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1705 "Pre-Union" at auction UBS - January 26, 1999
Seller UBS
Date January 26, 1999
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Five guineas 1705 "Pre-Union" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition MS61 NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Five guineas 1705 "Pre-Union" at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition AU55 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Five guineas 1705 "Pre-Union", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Anne Coins of United Kingdom in 1705 All English coins English gold coins English coins Five guineas Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Dec 28, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access