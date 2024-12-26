Five guineas 1705 "Pre-Union" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1705 "Pre-Union". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 33142 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 312,000. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (11) XF (5) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (2) AU58 (3) AU55 (8) PL (1) Service NGC (12) PCGS (2)