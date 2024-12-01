United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1705. New type of shields. Roses and Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)
Variety: New type of shields. Roses and Plumes in angles
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1705
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1705 . New type of shields. Roses and Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 2530 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 750. Bidding took place March 17, 2018.
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 90 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
254 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 2, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 27, 2016
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date February 3, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2016
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
