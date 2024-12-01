flag
Sixpence 1705. New type of shields. Roses and Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)

Variety: New type of shields. Roses and Plumes in angles

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1705
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1705 . New type of shields. Roses and Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 2530 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 750. Bidding took place March 17, 2018.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1705 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 90 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1705 at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
254 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1705 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1705 at auction Spink - January 31, 2023
Seller Spink
Date January 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1705 at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1705 at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1705 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1705 at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1705 at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1705 at auction Heritage Eur - November 20, 2020
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1705 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1705 at auction Spink - September 25, 2018
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1705 at auction London Coins - September 2, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date September 2, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1705 at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 29, 2018
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1705 at auction London Coins - March 18, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date March 18, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1705 at auction Spink - December 6, 2017
Seller Spink
Date December 6, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1705 at auction DNW - March 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1705 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 27, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 27, 2016
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1705 at auction Goldberg - February 3, 2016
Seller Goldberg
Date February 3, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1705 at auction Heritage - January 7, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2016
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1705 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2015
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2015
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1705 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

