Sixpence 1705. New type of shields. Roses and Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1705 . New type of shields. Roses and Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 2530 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 750. Bidding took place March 17, 2018.

