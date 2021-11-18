flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Penny 1705 (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Penny 1705 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Penny 1705 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1705
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1705 . This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 7626 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 85. Bidding took place November 18, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Spink (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1705 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1705 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Anne Coins of United Kingdom in 1705 All English coins English silver coins English coins Penny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rhenumis
Auction Jan 14, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access