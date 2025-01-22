Fourpence (Groat) 1705 (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1705 . This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 1413 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 170. Bidding took place September 13, 2017.

Сondition XF (1) VF (2) Condition (slab) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) Service NGC (2)