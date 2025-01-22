United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Fourpence (Groat) 1705 (United Kingdom, Anne)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2 g
- Pure silver (0,0595 oz) 1,85 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year 1705
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1705 . This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 1413 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 170. Bidding took place September 13, 2017.
Seller Goldberg
Date February 3, 2016
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 118 USD
