United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Fourpence (Groat) 1705 (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1705 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1705 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2 g
  • Pure silver (0,0595 oz) 1,85 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1705
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1705 . This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 1413 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 170. Bidding took place September 13, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1705 at auction DNW - February 2, 2022
Seller DNW
Date February 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1705 at auction Goldberg - February 3, 2016
Seller Goldberg
Date February 3, 2016
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 118 USD
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1705 at auction Heritage - May 29, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2014
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
