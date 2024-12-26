Guinea 1706 "First draped bust" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1706 "First draped bust". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 31114 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 19,200. Bidding took place April 25, 2019.

