United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1706 "First draped bust" (United Kingdom, Anne)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,39 g
- Pure gold (0,2474 oz) 7,6936 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1706
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1706 "First draped bust". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 31114 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 19,200. Bidding took place April 25, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (3)
- Künker (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
16000 $
Price in auction currency 16000 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1892 $
Price in auction currency 1700 CHF
Where to sell?
For the sale of Guinea 1706 "First draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
