Guinea 1706 "First draped bust" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Guinea 1706 "First draped bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Guinea 1706 "First draped bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,39 g
  • Pure gold (0,2474 oz) 7,6936 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1706
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1706 "First draped bust". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 31114 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 19,200. Bidding took place April 25, 2019.

United Kingdom Guinea 1706 "First draped bust" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
16000 $
Price in auction currency 16000 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1706 "First draped bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1892 $
Price in auction currency 1700 CHF
United Kingdom Guinea 1706 "First draped bust" at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
United Kingdom Guinea 1706 "First draped bust" at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1706 "First draped bust" at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1706 "First draped bust" at auction Heritage - June 4, 2004
United Kingdom Guinea 1706 "First draped bust" at auction Heritage - June 4, 2004
Seller Heritage
Date June 4, 2004
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
