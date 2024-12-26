flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1710 "Third draped bust" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Guinea 1710 "Third draped bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Guinea 1710 "Third draped bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1710
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1710 "Third draped bust". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 31185 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 24,000. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (5)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • DNW (2)
  • Goldberg (4)
  • Heritage (8)
  • London Coins (3)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (13)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
United Kingdom Guinea 1710 "Third draped bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1723 $
Price in auction currency 1350 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1710 "Third draped bust" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
7500 $
Price in auction currency 7500 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1710 "Third draped bust" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1710 "Third draped bust" at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1710 "Third draped bust" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1710 "Third draped bust" at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1710 "Third draped bust" at auction St James’s - June 28, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date June 28, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1710 "Third draped bust" at auction Spink - December 8, 2022
Seller Spink
Date December 8, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1710 "Third draped bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 8, 2022
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1710 "Third draped bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1710 "Third draped bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
United Kingdom Guinea 1710 "Third draped bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1710 "Third draped bust" at auction NOONANS - September 29, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date September 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1710 "Third draped bust" at auction Stack's - August 25, 2022
United Kingdom Guinea 1710 "Third draped bust" at auction Stack's - August 25, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1710 "Third draped bust" at auction Heritage - October 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1710 "Third draped bust" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1710 "Third draped bust" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
United Kingdom Guinea 1710 "Third draped bust" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition MS64+ NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1710 "Third draped bust" at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1710 "Third draped bust" at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
United Kingdom Guinea 1710 "Third draped bust" at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1710 "Third draped bust" at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
United Kingdom Guinea 1710 "Third draped bust" at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1710 "Third draped bust" at auction V. GADOURY - November 16, 2019
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 16, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1710 "Third draped bust" at auction DNW - November 15, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 15, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1710 "Third draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Anne Coins of United Kingdom in 1710 All English coins English gold coins English coins Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access