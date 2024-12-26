Guinea 1710 "Third draped bust" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1710 "Third draped bust". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 31185 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 24,000. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.

