United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1710 "Third draped bust" (United Kingdom, Anne)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1710
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1710 "Third draped bust". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 31185 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 24,000. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1723 $
Price in auction currency 1350 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
7500 $
Price in auction currency 7500 USD
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition MS64+ NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 16, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
