United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1714 "Third draped bust" (United Kingdom, Anne)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1714
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (214)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1714 "Third draped bust". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 30061 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 60,000. Bidding took place November 3, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1053 $
Price in auction currency 825 GBP
Seller Roschberg Mynthandel AS
Date October 5, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
7508 $
Price in auction currency 80000 NOK
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 28, 2023
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Guinea 1714 "Third draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
