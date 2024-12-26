flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1714 "Third draped bust" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Guinea 1714 "Third draped bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Guinea 1714 "Third draped bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1714
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (214)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1714 "Third draped bust". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 30061 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 60,000. Bidding took place November 3, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (6)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (8)
  • Bolaffi (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • CNG (3)
  • Coin Cabinet (4)
  • DNW (16)
  • GINZA (3)
  • Goldberg (7)
  • Heritage (31)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Künker (13)
  • London Coins (22)
  • Morton & Eden (4)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (7)
  • NOONANS (5)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Roschberg Mynthandel AS (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (4)
  • Spink (45)
  • St James’s (4)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)
  • Status International (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • UBS (4)
  • WAG (4)
United Kingdom Guinea 1714 "Third draped bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 18, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1714 "Third draped bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1053 $
Price in auction currency 825 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1714 "Third draped bust" at auction Roschberg Mynthandel AS - October 5, 2024
Seller Roschberg Mynthandel AS
Date October 5, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
7508 $
Price in auction currency 80000 NOK
United Kingdom Guinea 1714 "Third draped bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1714 "Third draped bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1714 "Third draped bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 1, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1714 "Third draped bust" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1714 "Third draped bust" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1714 "Third draped bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - May 29, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1714 "Third draped bust" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1714 "Third draped bust" at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1714 "Third draped bust" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1714 "Third draped bust" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1714 "Third draped bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1714 "Third draped bust" at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1714 "Third draped bust" at auction Spink - January 27, 2024
Seller Spink
Date January 27, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1714 "Third draped bust" at auction Spink - January 27, 2024
Seller Spink
Date January 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1714 "Third draped bust" at auction Heritage - December 28, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 28, 2023
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1714 "Third draped bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1714 "Third draped bust" at auction GINZA - November 18, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date November 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1714 "Third draped bust" at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Guinea 1714 "Third draped bust" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Guinea 1714 "Third draped bust" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1714 "Third draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Anne Coins of United Kingdom in 1714 All English coins English gold coins English coins Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access