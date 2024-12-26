Guinea 1714 "Third draped bust" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1714 "Third draped bust". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 30061 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 60,000. Bidding took place November 3, 2023.

