United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1711 "Third draped bust" (United Kingdom, Anne)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1711
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1711 "Third draped bust". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 32201 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 21,600. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2029 $
Price in auction currency 1600 GBP
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1775 $
Price in auction currency 1400 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
