United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1711 "Third draped bust" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Guinea 1711 "Third draped bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Guinea 1711 "Third draped bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1711
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1711 "Third draped bust". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 32201 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 21,600. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

United Kingdom Guinea 1711 "Third draped bust" at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2029 $
Price in auction currency 1600 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1711 "Third draped bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1775 $
Price in auction currency 1400 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1711 "Third draped bust" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Guinea 1711 "Third draped bust" at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Guinea 1711 "Third draped bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - July 18, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Guinea 1711 "Third draped bust" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Guinea 1711 "Third draped bust" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Guinea 1711 "Third draped bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Guinea 1711 "Third draped bust" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Guinea 1711 "Third draped bust" at auction Berk - November 17, 2022
Seller Berk
Date November 17, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Guinea 1711 "Third draped bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Guinea 1711 "Third draped bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Guinea 1711 "Third draped bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Guinea 1711 "Third draped bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Guinea 1711 "Third draped bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Guinea 1711 "Third draped bust" at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Guinea 1711 "Third draped bust" at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Guinea 1711 "Third draped bust" at auction Stack's - August 25, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Guinea 1711 "Third draped bust" at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Guinea 1711 "Third draped bust" at auction La Galerie Numismatique - September 28, 2019
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Guinea 1711 "Third draped bust" at auction La Galerie Numismatique - March 22, 2019
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 22, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1711 "Third draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

