United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Half Guinea 1713 "Post Union" (United Kingdom, Anne)
Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1713
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1713 "Post Union". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 32208 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 15,600. Bidding took place August 15, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1040 $
Price in auction currency 900 CHF
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
420 $
Price in auction currency 420 USD
