Half Guinea 1713 "Post Union" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1713 "Post Union". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 32208 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 15,600. Bidding took place August 15, 2019.

