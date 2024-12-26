flag
Half Guinea 1713 "Post Union" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Half Guinea 1713 "Post Union" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Half Guinea 1713 "Post Union" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1713
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1713 "Post Union". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 32208 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 15,600. Bidding took place August 15, 2019.

United Kingdom Half Guinea 1713 "Post Union" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1040 $
Price in auction currency 900 CHF
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1713 "Post Union" at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1713 "Post Union" at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
420 $
Price in auction currency 420 USD
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1713 "Post Union" at auction Stack's - August 12, 2024
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1713 "Post Union" at auction Stack's - August 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 12, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1713 "Post Union" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1713 "Post Union" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1713 "Post Union" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1713 "Post Union" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1713 "Post Union" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1713 "Post Union" at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1713 "Post Union" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1713 "Post Union" at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1713 "Post Union" at auction Stephen Album - January 29, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1713 "Post Union" at auction Morton & Eden - December 6, 2022
Seller Morton & Eden
Date December 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1713 "Post Union" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1713 "Post Union" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 8, 2022
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1713 "Post Union" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1713 "Post Union" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1713 "Post Union" at auction Auction World - April 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1713 "Post Union" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 10, 2022
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 10, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1713 "Post Union" at auction Heritage - October 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1713 "Post Union" at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1713 "Post Union" at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1713 "Post Union" at auction Nihon - June 13, 2021
Seller Nihon
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1713 "Post Union" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2025
Condition MS61 NGC
To auction

