flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Crown 1713 "Third draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)

Variety: Roses and Plumes in angles

Obverse Crown 1713 "Third draped bust" Roses and Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Crown 1713 "Third draped bust" Roses and Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 30,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,8952 oz) 27,8425 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1713
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (150)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1713 "Third draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 34097 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 45,600. Bidding took place December 9, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (6)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (7)
  • CNG (4)
  • DNW (19)
  • Goldberg (4)
  • Heritage (29)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • London Coins (19)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)
  • NOONANS (3)
  • Numisor (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sovereign Rarities (2)
  • Spink (27)
  • Stack's (11)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
United Kingdom Crown 1713 "Third draped bust" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
255 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1713 "Third draped bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 29, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1713 "Third draped bust" at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1014 $
Price in auction currency 800 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1713 "Third draped bust" at auction Spink - September 10, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1713 "Third draped bust" at auction Stack's - August 12, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1713 "Third draped bust" at auction Stack's - August 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 12, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1713 "Third draped bust" at auction Stack's - August 12, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1713 "Third draped bust" at auction Stack's - August 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 12, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1713 "Third draped bust" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1713 "Third draped bust" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1713 "Third draped bust" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1713 "Third draped bust" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1713 "Third draped bust" at auction Heritage - December 28, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1713 "Third draped bust" at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1713 "Third draped bust" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1713 "Third draped bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1713 "Third draped bust" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1713 "Third draped bust" at auction Nihon - June 11, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1713 "Third draped bust" at auction Heritage - April 20, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 20, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1713 "Third draped bust" at auction Spink - December 13, 2022
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1713 "Third draped bust" at auction CNG - October 20, 2022
United Kingdom Crown 1713 "Third draped bust" at auction CNG - October 20, 2022
Seller CNG
Date October 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1713 "Third draped bust" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
United Kingdom Crown 1713 "Third draped bust" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1713 "Third draped bust" at auction NOONANS - July 14, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date July 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Crown 1713 "Third draped bust" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2025
Condition AU55 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Crown 1713 "Third draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Anne Coins of United Kingdom in 1713 All English coins English silver coins English coins Crown Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Rhenumis
Auction Jan 14, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access