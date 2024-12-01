Crown 1713 "Third draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1713 "Third draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 34097 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 45,600. Bidding took place December 9, 2023.

