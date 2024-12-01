United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Crown 1713 "Third draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)
Variety: Roses and Plumes in angles
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 30,1 g
- Pure silver (0,8952 oz) 27,8425 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1713
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (150)
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1713 "Third draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 34097 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 45,600. Bidding took place December 9, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
255 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1014 $
Price in auction currency 800 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date August 12, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date August 12, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date April 20, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Crown 1713 "Third draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
