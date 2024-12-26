Five guineas 1713 "Post Union" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1713 "Post Union". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 31186 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 144,000. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (6) XF (6) VF (4) Condition (slab) MS61 (2) AU58 (4) AU55 (1) AU50 (1) XF40 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (10) PCGS (2)