United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Five guineas 1713 "Post Union" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Five guineas 1713 "Post Union" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Five guineas 1713 "Post Union" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 41,9 g
  • Pure gold (1,2353 oz) 38,4223 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Five guineas
  • Year 1713
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1713 "Post Union". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 31186 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 144,000. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Heritage (5)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (4)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • UBS (1)
United Kingdom Five guineas 1713 "Post Union" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
62596 $
Price in auction currency 55000 CHF
United Kingdom Five guineas 1713 "Post Union" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
144000 $
Price in auction currency 144000 USD
United Kingdom Five guineas 1713 "Post Union" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1713 "Post Union" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1713 "Post Union" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1713 "Post Union" at auction St James’s - January 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1713 "Post Union" at auction Heritage - January 10, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1713 "Post Union" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 21, 2021
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1713 "Post Union" at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1713 "Post Union" at auction Spink - March 24, 2020
Seller Spink
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1713 "Post Union" at auction Auction World - October 20, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1713 "Post Union" at auction Auction World - April 21, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date April 21, 2019
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1713 "Post Union" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 24, 2015
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1713 "Post Union" at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1713 "Post Union" at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1713 "Post Union" at auction iNumis - May 6, 2014
Seller iNumis
Date May 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1713 "Post Union" at auction Heritage - September 21, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date September 21, 2008
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1713 "Post Union" at auction Künker - June 21, 2005
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1713 "Post Union" at auction Spink - May 5, 2005
Seller Spink
Date May 5, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1713 "Post Union" at auction Spink - November 25, 2004
Seller Spink
Date November 25, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1713 "Post Union" at auction UBS - September 14, 1999
Seller UBS
Date September 14, 1999
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Five guineas 1713 "Post Union", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

