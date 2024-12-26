United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Five guineas 1713 "Post Union" (United Kingdom, Anne)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 41,9 g
- Pure gold (1,2353 oz) 38,4223 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Five guineas
- Year 1713
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1713 "Post Union". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 31186 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 144,000. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
62596 $
Price in auction currency 55000 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
144000 $
Price in auction currency 144000 USD
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 21, 2019
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 21, 2008
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Five guineas 1713 "Post Union", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
