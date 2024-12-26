United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Two guinea 1713 "Post Union" (United Kingdom, Anne)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,77 g
- Pure gold (0,4944 oz) 15,3781 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Two guinea
- Year 1713
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1713 "Post Union". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 244 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 20,000. Bidding took place September 21, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
23694 $
Price in auction currency 22000 CHF
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 21, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
27328 $
Price in auction currency 20000 GBP
Seller Auction World
Date April 20, 2020
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 27, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
