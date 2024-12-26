Two guinea 1713 "Post Union" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1713 "Post Union". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 244 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 20,000. Bidding took place September 21, 2021.

