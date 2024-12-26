flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Two guinea 1713 "Post Union" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Two guinea 1713 "Post Union" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Two guinea 1713 "Post Union" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,77 g
  • Pure gold (0,4944 oz) 15,3781 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Two guinea
  • Year 1713
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1713 "Post Union". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 244 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 20,000. Bidding took place September 21, 2021.

United Kingdom Two guinea 1713 "Post Union" at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1713 "Post Union" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
23694 $
Price in auction currency 22000 CHF
United Kingdom Two guinea 1713 "Post Union" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 21, 2021
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 21, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
27328 $
Price in auction currency 20000 GBP
United Kingdom Two guinea 1713 "Post Union" at auction Auction World - April 20, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date April 20, 2020
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1713 "Post Union" at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1713 "Post Union" at auction London Coins - March 18, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date March 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1713 "Post Union" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1713 "Post Union" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 27, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 27, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1713 "Post Union" at auction Morton & Eden - June 11, 2014
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1713 "Post Union" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1713 "Post Union" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1713 "Post Union" at auction UBS - January 24, 2006
Seller UBS
Date January 24, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Two guinea 1713 "Post Union", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

