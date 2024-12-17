United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1713. Roses and Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)
Variety: Roses and Plumes in angles
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15,05 g
- Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1713
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1713 . Roses and Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 486 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,300. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1904 $
Price in auction currency 1500 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date May 9, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1560 $
Price in auction currency 1560 USD
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 1, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
