flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfcrown 1713. Roses and Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)

Variety: Roses and Plumes in angles

Obverse Halfcrown 1713 Roses and Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Halfcrown 1713 Roses and Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,05 g
  • Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1713
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1713 . Roses and Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 486 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,300. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • DNW (17)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Leu (1)
  • London Coins (14)
  • Morton & Eden (2)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Roxbury’s (2)
  • Spink (13)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1713 at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1904 $
Price in auction currency 1500 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1713 at auction Heritage - May 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 9, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1560 $
Price in auction currency 1560 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1713 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1713 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1713 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - October 15, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1713 at auction Roxbury’s - March 3, 2023
Seller Roxbury’s
Date March 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1713 at auction CNG - November 30, 2022
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1713 at auction CNG - November 30, 2022
Seller CNG
Date November 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1713 at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1713 at auction Heritage - August 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 4, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1713 at auction Roxbury’s - July 23, 2022
Seller Roxbury’s
Date July 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1713 at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1713 at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1713 at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
Seller CNG
Date May 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1713 at auction Heritage - May 12, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1713 at auction DNW - April 12, 2022
Seller DNW
Date April 12, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1713 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 1, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 1, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1713 at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1713 at auction Spink - July 20, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 20, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1713 at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1713 at auction DNW - December 2, 2020
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1713 at auction DNW - December 2, 2020
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1713 at auction DNW - September 16, 2020
Seller DNW
Date September 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1713 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Anne Coins of United Kingdom in 1713 All English coins English silver coins English coins Halfcrown Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rhenumis
Auction Jan 14, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access