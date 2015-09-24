United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Twopence 1713 (United Kingdom, Anne)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1 g
- Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1713
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1713 . This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 359 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 200. Bidding took place October 1, 2009.
For the sale of Twopence 1713 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
