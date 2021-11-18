Penny 1713 (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1713 . This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 2135 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place October 12, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service PCGS (1)