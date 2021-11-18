United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Penny 1713 (United Kingdom, Anne)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1713
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1713 . This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 2135 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place October 12, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Goldberg (1)
- Künker (1)
- Spink (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1713 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search