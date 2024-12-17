United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1706. Roses and Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)
Variety: Roses and Plumes in angles
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15,05 g
- Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1706
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1706 . Roses and Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 155 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 920. Bidding took place September 27, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- CNG (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (3)
- DNW (4)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (5)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (8)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)
- Status International (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
508 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date December 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1706 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search