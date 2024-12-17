flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfcrown 1706. Roses and Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)

Variety: Roses and Plumes in angles

Obverse Halfcrown 1706 Roses and Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Halfcrown 1706 Roses and Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,05 g
  • Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1706
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1706 . Roses and Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 155 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 920. Bidding took place September 27, 2011.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1706 at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
508 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1706 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1706 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1706 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1706 at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1706 at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
Seller CNG
Date May 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1706 at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1706 at auction Sonntag - November 30, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1706 at auction Davissons Ltd. - September 29, 2021
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1706 at auction Schulman - June 13, 2020
Seller Schulman
Date June 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1706 at auction London Coins - March 1, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date March 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1706 at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1706 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2019
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1706 at auction DNW - June 6, 2019
Seller DNW
Date June 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1706 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1706 at auction New York Sale - January 9, 2019
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1706 at auction Davissons Ltd. - December 5, 2018
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date December 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1706 at auction DNW - December 3, 2018
Seller DNW
Date December 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1706 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1706 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1706 at auction Spink - April 28, 2017
Seller Spink
Date April 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

