Halfcrown 1706. Roses and Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1706 . Roses and Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 155 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 920. Bidding took place September 27, 2011.

Сondition AU (4) XF (9) VF (24) F (4) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) AU50 (2) XF45 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (3)

Seller All companies

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

CNG (1)

Davissons Ltd. (3)

DNW (4)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (3)

Heritage Eur (1)

Künker (1)

London Coins (5)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

New York Sale (1)

NOONANS (1)

Schulman (1)

Sonntag (1)

Sovereign Rarities (1)

Spink (8)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)

Status International (1)

Westfälische (1)