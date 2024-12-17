Halfcrown 1704. Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1704 . Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 176 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 7,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2003.

Сondition AU (2) XF (7) VF (21) F (6) Condition (slab) AU55 (2) VF20 (2) Service NGC (4)

Seller All companies

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

CNG (2)

DNW (2)

Felzmann (1)

Goldberg (1)

HARMERS (1)

Heritage (2)

London Coins (9)

Sovereign Rarities (1)

Spink (13)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)

Status International (1)

Tennants Auctioneers (1)