flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfcrown 1704. Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)

Variety: Plumes in angles

Obverse Halfcrown 1704 Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Halfcrown 1704 Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,05 g
  • Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1704
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1704 . Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 176 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 7,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2003.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • DNW (2)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • HARMERS (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • London Coins (9)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (13)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • Status International (1)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (1)
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1704 at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
825 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1704 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
433 $
Price in auction currency 340 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1704 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - October 15, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1704 at auction HARMERS - March 30, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date March 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1704 at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1704 at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1704 at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1704 at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1704 at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
Seller CNG
Date May 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1704 at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1704 at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1704 at auction Spink - January 17, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1704 at auction DNW - April 22, 2020
Seller DNW
Date April 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1704 at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1704 at auction Spink - June 25, 2019
Seller Spink
Date June 25, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1704 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1704 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1704 at auction DNW - March 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date March 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1704 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1704 at auction Felzmann - March 8, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date March 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1704 at auction London Coins - March 5, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1704 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1704 at auction Spink - September 26, 2016
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1704 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Anne Coins of United Kingdom in 1704 All English coins English silver coins English coins Halfcrown Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access