United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1704. Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)
Variety: Plumes in angles
Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15,05 g
- Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1704
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1704 . Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 176 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 7,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2003.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CNG (2)
- DNW (2)
- Felzmann (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- HARMERS (1)
- Heritage (2)
- London Coins (9)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (13)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- Status International (1)
- Tennants Auctioneers (1)
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
825 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
433 $
Price in auction currency 340 GBP
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
