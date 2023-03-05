United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1710. Roses and Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)
Variety: Roses and Plumes in angles
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15,05 g
- Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1710
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1710 . Roses and Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 2171 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,500. Bidding took place September 26, 2016.
Seller Heritage
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date June 2, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1710 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
