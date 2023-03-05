flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfcrown 1710. Roses and Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)

Variety: Roses and Plumes in angles

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,05 g
  • Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1710
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1710 . Roses and Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 2171 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,500. Bidding took place September 26, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (13)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (5)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (7)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Spink (11)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
  • Status International (1)
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1710 at auction CNG - November 6, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
225 $
Price in auction currency 225 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1710 at auction BAC - November 5, 2024
Seller BAC
Date November 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1710 at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1710 at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1710 at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1710 at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1710 at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1710 at auction Heritage - October 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1710 at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1710 at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1710 at auction Heritage - June 2, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date June 2, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1710 at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1710 at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1710 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1710 at auction BAC - October 27, 2021
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1710 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 6, 2021
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1710 at auction CNG - June 23, 2021
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1710 at auction CNG - June 23, 2021
Seller CNG
Date June 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1710 at auction BAC - May 5, 2021
Seller BAC
Date May 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1710 at auction Spink - March 29, 2021
Seller Spink
Date March 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1710 at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1710 at auction Heritage - December 31, 2020
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1710 at auction Heritage - December 31, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date December 31, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1710 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

