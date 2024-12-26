United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Half Guinea 1714 "Post Union" (United Kingdom, Anne)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1714
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1714 "Post Union". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 187 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 6,250. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
924 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
2605 $
Price in auction currency 2600 CHF
Seller HARMERS
Date September 26, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 18, 2011
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date May 24, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Guinea 1714 "Post Union", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
