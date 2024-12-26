flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Half Guinea 1714 "Post Union" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Half Guinea 1714 "Post Union" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Half Guinea 1714 "Post Union" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1714
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1714 "Post Union". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 187 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 6,250. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.

United Kingdom Half Guinea 1714 "Post Union" at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
924 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1714 "Post Union" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
2605 $
Price in auction currency 2600 CHF
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1714 "Post Union" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1714 "Post Union" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1714 "Post Union" at auction HARMERS - September 26, 2022
Seller HARMERS
Date September 26, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1714 "Post Union" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1714 "Post Union" at auction London Coins - September 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1714 "Post Union" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1714 "Post Union" at auction CNG - September 17, 2020
Seller CNG
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1714 "Post Union" at auction Auction World - October 20, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1714 "Post Union" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 26, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1714 "Post Union" at auction New York Sale - January 9, 2019
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2019
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1714 "Post Union" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - November 6, 2018
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1714 "Post Union" at auction Spink - July 3, 2018
Seller Spink
Date July 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1714 "Post Union" at auction DNW - March 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date March 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1714 "Post Union" at auction Stephen Album - January 19, 2013
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 19, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1714 "Post Union" at auction Künker - October 12, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1714 "Post Union" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 18, 2011
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 18, 2011
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1714 "Post Union" at auction Stack's - August 19, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2011
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1714 "Post Union" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - May 24, 2011
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date May 24, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1714 "Post Union" at auction Heritage - January 3, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
