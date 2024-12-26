Half Guinea 1714 "Post Union" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1714 "Post Union". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 187 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 6,250. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.

