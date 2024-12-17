United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Pattern Farthing 1714 (United Kingdom, Anne)
Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,79 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1714
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (218)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Farthing 1714 . This copper coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 31905 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,600. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- BAC (9)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (13)
- CMA Auctions (1)
- CNG (6)
- Davissons Ltd. (2)
- DNW (33)
- Downies (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (7)
- HARMERS (1)
- Heritage (55)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Künker (2)
- Morton & Eden (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (6)
- NOONANS (4)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (4)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (18)
- Stack's (12)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (26)
- Stephen Album (3)
- Tennants Auctioneers (2)
- Teutoburger (2)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1523 $
Price in auction currency 1200 GBP
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
952 $
Price in auction currency 750 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 11
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1714 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search