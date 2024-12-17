flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Pattern Farthing 1714 (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Pattern Farthing 1714 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Pattern Farthing 1714 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,79 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1714
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (218)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Farthing 1714 . This copper coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 31905 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,600. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.

United Kingdom Farthing 1714 (Pattern) at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1523 $
Price in auction currency 1200 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing 1714 (Pattern) at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
952 $
Price in auction currency 750 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing 1714 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1714 (Pattern) at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 3, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1714 (Pattern) at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 3, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1714 (Pattern) at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 3, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1714 (Pattern) at auction Spink - September 25, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1714 (Pattern) at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1714 (Pattern) at auction GINZA - August 10, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date August 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1714 (Pattern) at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1714 (Pattern) at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1714 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1714 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1714 (Pattern) at auction Tennants Auctioneers - February 14, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1714 (Pattern) at auction Spink - December 13, 2023
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1714 (Pattern) at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1714 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1714 (Pattern) at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1714 (Pattern) at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1714 (Pattern) at auction Tennants Auctioneers - October 15, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1714 (Pattern) at auction NOONANS - October 3, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date October 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1714 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
