Two guinea 1714 "Post Union" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1714 "Post Union". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 1721 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 22,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (6) XF (3) VF (3) F (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (3) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) Service NGC (6) PCGS (2)