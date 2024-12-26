United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Two guinea 1714 "Post Union" (United Kingdom, Anne)
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,77 g
- Pure gold (0,4944 oz) 15,3781 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Two guinea
- Year 1714
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1714 "Post Union". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 1721 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 22,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CNG (2)
- HARMERS (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Spink (1)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9183 $
Price in auction currency 8500 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
16000 $
Price in auction currency 16000 USD
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 24, 2014
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
