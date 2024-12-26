flag
Two guinea 1714 "Post Union" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Two guinea 1714 "Post Union" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Two guinea 1714 "Post Union" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,77 g
  • Pure gold (0,4944 oz) 15,3781 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Two guinea
  • Year 1714
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1714 "Post Union". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 1721 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 22,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • HARMERS (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Spink (1)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
United Kingdom Two guinea 1714 "Post Union" at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1714 "Post Union" at auction St James’s - September 25, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date September 25, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1714 "Post Union" at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9183 $
Price in auction currency 8500 EUR
United Kingdom Two guinea 1714 "Post Union" at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
16000 $
Price in auction currency 16000 USD
United Kingdom Two guinea 1714 "Post Union" at auction CNG - October 4, 2023
Seller CNG
Date October 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1714 "Post Union" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1714 "Post Union" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 5, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 5, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1714 "Post Union" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1714 "Post Union" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 8, 2022
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1714 "Post Union" at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1714 "Post Union" at auction CNG - September 17, 2014
Seller CNG
Date September 17, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1714 "Post Union" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 24, 2014
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 24, 2014
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1714 "Post Union" at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1714 "Post Union" at auction Spink - September 24, 2013
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1714 "Post Union" at auction Heritage - June 4, 2004
Seller Heritage
Date June 4, 2004
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1714 "Post Union" at auction Heritage - January 11, 2003
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2003
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Two guinea 1714 "Post Union", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

