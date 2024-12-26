flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Five guineas 1714 "Post Union" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Five guineas 1714 "Post Union" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Five guineas 1714 "Post Union" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 41,9 g
  • Pure gold (1,2353 oz) 38,4223 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Five guineas
  • Year 1714
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1714 "Post Union". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 32203 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 252,000. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Spink (2)
  • UBS (1)
United Kingdom Five guineas 1714 "Post Union" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
62596 $
Price in auction currency 55000 CHF
United Kingdom Five guineas 1714 "Post Union" at auction Goldberg - January 31, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date January 31, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
155000 $
Price in auction currency 155000 USD
United Kingdom Five guineas 1714 "Post Union" at auction Auction World - April 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1714 "Post Union" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1714 "Post Union" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1714 "Post Union" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1714 "Post Union" at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
United Kingdom Five guineas 1714 "Post Union" at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1714 "Post Union" at auction DNW - March 24, 2016
Seller DNW
Date March 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1714 "Post Union" at auction SINCONA - May 25, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date May 25, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1714 "Post Union" at auction Goldberg - May 26, 2008
United Kingdom Five guineas 1714 "Post Union" at auction Goldberg - May 26, 2008
Seller Goldberg
Date May 26, 2008
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1714 "Post Union" at auction Spink - September 27, 2007
Seller Spink
Date September 27, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1714 "Post Union" at auction UBS - January 24, 2006
Seller UBS
Date January 24, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1714 "Post Union" at auction Künker - June 19, 2000
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
