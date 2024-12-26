United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Five guineas 1714 "Post Union" (United Kingdom, Anne)
Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 41,9 g
- Pure gold (1,2353 oz) 38,4223 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Five guineas
- Year 1714
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1714 "Post Union". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 32203 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 252,000. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- DNW (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Spink (2)
- UBS (1)
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
62596 $
Price in auction currency 55000 CHF
Seller Goldberg
Date January 31, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
155000 $
Price in auction currency 155000 USD
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date May 26, 2008
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
