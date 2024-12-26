flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1727 "Fifth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Guinea 1727 "Fifth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Guinea 1727 "Fifth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1727
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1727 "Fifth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 264 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 4,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • London Coins (5)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (1)
United Kingdom Guinea 1727 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
2521 $
Price in auction currency 2521 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1727 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
4464 $
Price in auction currency 4000 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1727 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1727 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction St James’s - April 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1727 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1727 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction DNW - December 2, 2020
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1727 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1727 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 2, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date September 2, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1727 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 3, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date June 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1727 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 18, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date March 18, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1727 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1727 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 19, 2012
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 19, 2012
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1727 "Fifth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George I Coins of United Kingdom in 1727 All English coins English gold coins English coins Guinea Numismatic auctions
