Guinea 1727 "Fifth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1727 "Fifth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 264 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 4,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2022.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) VF (4) F (6) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) XF45 (1) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (3) PCGS (2)