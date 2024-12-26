United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1727 "Fifth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1727
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1727 "Fifth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 264 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 4,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2022.
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
2521 $
Price in auction currency 2521 USD
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
4464 $
Price in auction currency 4000 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
