Guinea 1716 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1716 "Third laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 995 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 340,000. Bidding took place January 21, 2017.

Сondition AU (3) XF (3) VF (10) F (8) FR (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (2) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) VF30 (2) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (10)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Boule (1)

Coin Cabinet (1)

DNW (1)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (1)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

London Coins (3)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)

Numisor (1)

Schulman (2)

SINCONA (2)

Spink (4)

St James’s (1)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)