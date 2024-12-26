flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1716 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Guinea 1716 "Third laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Guinea 1716 "Third laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1716
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1716 "Third laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 995 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 340,000. Bidding took place January 21, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Boule (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • London Coins (3)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Schulman (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Spink (4)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
United Kingdom Guinea 1716 "Third laureate bust" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - April 11, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
806 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
United Kingdom Guinea 1716 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1716 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
849 $
Price in auction currency 700 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1716 "Third laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1716 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 8, 2022
Seller Spink
Date December 8, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1716 "Third laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1716 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1716 "Third laureate bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 29, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1716 "Third laureate bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - April 24, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 24, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1716 "Third laureate bust" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1716 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1716 "Third laureate bust" at auction St James’s - June 9, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date June 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1716 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1716 "Third laureate bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 27, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 27, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1716 "Third laureate bust" at auction GINZA - November 21, 2020
Seller GINZA
Date November 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1716 "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - March 10, 2020
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1716 "Third laureate bust" at auction Myntauktioner i Sverige AB - March 25, 2017
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date March 25, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1716 "Third laureate bust" at auction Auction World - January 23, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date January 23, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1716 "Third laureate bust" at auction Numisor - October 21, 2016
Seller Numisor
Date October 21, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1716 "Third laureate bust" at auction Boule - October 16, 2015
Seller Boule
Date October 16, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1716 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 7, 2014
Seller London Coins
Date December 7, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1716 "Third laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

