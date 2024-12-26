United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1716 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1716
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1716 "Third laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 995 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 340,000. Bidding took place January 21, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
806 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
849 $
Price in auction currency 700 GBP
Seller Spink
Date December 8, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 24, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 27, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date March 25, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date January 23, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numisor
Date October 21, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
